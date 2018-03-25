Meet the crew serving up coffee and hope to Calgary's homeless

It’s a brisk Saturday morning when Dolly Jackson pulls up in her Dodge Caravan, outside the gates of Calgary's Drop-In Center. In her van she’s carrying five large containers of soup she made herself, coffee, and some sweets.

“My name is Dolly, but people call me Mama Dolly,” she explains while setting up her station.

Every Saturday morning, Jackson drops by the drop in center to serve coffee and food to the homeless. Rain, sun or snow, Jackson is always there with dosing out her love in big scoops.

“The coldest was last year right before Christmas. It was minus 39. It didn’t stop me. My socks were frozen to my feet. My fingers were frozen.” Jackson says while handing out cups of soup.

“But it was good cause I was serving a nice pot of chili and I served every last bit of it. It’s all good. It’s a joy.”

She’s been doing this for ages, but a year ago while she was dropping off donations at the drop in, she noticed a group of guys serving coffee.

“I had some cookies and other sweets in my van, so I said, ‘Hey! Cookies goes with coffee,’ and handed it to them.”

After seeing them week after week, she decided she wanted to join their team.

The guys were a part of a local coffee company in the city – Kingdom Coffee. For every $15 bag of coffee sold a donation of three dollars is split between the Drop In Centre, the Dream Centre, and towards their own efforts.

Every Saturday for the past year they have been serving the Drop-In community with food, coffee and handing out donations they can rangle together.

“It started with one box of Starbucks coffee and two guys basically. Now on any given Saturday it’s up to 15-20 volunteers. On average we’re serving 150-200 people,” explains Luke Wall, who helps run Kingdom Coffee’s operations.

By the summer Wall hopes that they'll be able to offer haircuts as well.

He says it’s not work for him. He enjoys speaking to those who stop by for a coffee and fixing them the drink of Canada - a double double.

“I think the weather is the hardest part. It’s like opening a creamer when it’s -20,” Wall said.

Wall has never missed a Saturday and it shows in his interactions with the people around him. Every few minutes he’s approached by someone new. He claps their hand, tells them it’s good to see them again and they chat for a bit.

“There’s been a couple of guys we’ve made good connections with,” he explains later. “I think it’s cool to see people come up out of the situation they are in and to put a good foot forward and get out of this place.”

Jackson agrees, she’s made her own connections with those who stop by early Saturday morning.

“They’re really open with us. They cry to us, they share their stories with us and we get very acquainted with them. We know them by name. We look for them each week and when we don’t see them, we ask where they are.”

It's more than just offering a free cup of joe once a week, it's about listening to those who need it and offering support where they can.