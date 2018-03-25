Professional Bull Riders' season kicks off in Calgary
Brock Radford took home over $5,000 after competing at Stampede Park Saturday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The 2018 Professional Bull Riders season kicked off in Calgary Saturday night with a bang, and a hometown favourite took home the top honours.
Brock Radford of De Winton, Alberta won the season-launch Canada Monster Energy Tour at the Nutrien Western Event Centre on the Stampede Grounds in Calgary.
The 22-year-old rode to victory and took home $5,469.75, along with 500 points towards the Canadian national standings and 120 towards the broader PBR world standings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children