Professional Bull Riders' season kicks off in Calgary

Brock Radford took home over $5,000 after competing at Stampede Park Saturday

Hometown favourite Brock Radford scored a 87.5 on his second bull, Minion Stuart, propelling him to a PBR championship in Calgary's PBR Monster Energy Tour.

Sean Libin / Libin Sports Photog / Metro Web Upload

The 2018 Professional Bull Riders season kicked off in Calgary Saturday night with a bang, and a hometown favourite took home the top honours.

Brock Radford of De Winton, Alberta won the season-launch Canada Monster Energy Tour at the Nutrien Western Event Centre on the Stampede Grounds in Calgary.

The 22-year-old rode to victory and took home $5,469.75, along with 500 points towards the Canadian national standings and 120 towards the broader PBR world standings.

Local cowboy Brock Radford receives a championship buckle from PBR's Chief Executive Officer Sean Gleeson after winning the first event of the 2018 Canadian PBR Monster Energy Tour in Calgary Saturday.

Sean Libin / Libin Sports Photography

Alberta cowboy Logan Biever was part of the high flying action at PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour event at Stampede Park scoring a 78.5 in the short go aboard a bull names 'In Due Time'

Sean Libin / Libin Sports Photography

4 year old Axel Roy was just one of the 3500 PBR fans in Calgary Saturday night cheering on his dad, Saskatchewan bull riding legend Aaron Roy.

Sean Libin / Libin Sports Photography

Ponoka's Zane Lambert advances to the Final Round aboard 'The Silence' at PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour event at the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park

Sean Libin / Libin Sports Photography

