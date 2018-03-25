Wireless emergency alerting coming to Canada April 6

Starting April 6, Canadians and anyone else from anywhere in the world present in Canada will start receiving emergency alerts on any device capable of connecting to a cellular network.

Anyone from anywhere in the world with a cellphone or smart-device that can connect to a Canadian cellular tower will be capable of receiving emergency alerts through the Emergency Alert System according to Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

“The thing that we know, and we don’t know the exact number, but it’s estimated that over 90 per cent of Calgarians have a cellphone in reach with them at all times of the day.

“If you think about the capacity to communicate in critical circumstances, it is substantive,” Sampson said.

Sampson said that there will be a nation-wide test of the system once it’s implemented, but that CEMA will come out with advertising before the national test to ensure Calgarians are well aware.

“What we’re finding with the proliferation of Netflix, surfing YouTube and those sorts of things, we’re starting to lose people,” said Sampson in regards to people abandoning the traditional outlets through which Albertans currently get emergency alerts, through television and radio.

“This is a natural movement forward to say anyone with a cellphone is going to get a message,” said Sampson.

“We know that as long as we respect the public’s needs with respect to notifications this is, I consider, a quantum leap forward,” he said.

Sampson said that Calgarians can rest assured that they won’t receive cellphone notifications for issues that won’t affect them, saying that although many events might have occurred over the last year in Calgary, none would be considered critical enough for a text message alert.

“It’s not our intent to abuse that privilege,” he said.

“The less we send signals, the more important it will be to people when we do send them.

“We know that and we’re very cognizant of that,” said Sampson.

Sampson said that he’s heard concerns from parents about the new emergency alert system in regards to their children panicking in the event of an alert showing up on their cellphones. He said that knowing who to call and where to go in the event of an emergency is just a part of the responsibility of carrying a cellphone.

“If your child is old enough to hold and carry a phone with them, they should understand to know what to do when something bad happens,” he said.

A FAQ section in regards to the upcoming alert system is available on the Alberta Emergency Alert system’s website under the wireless public alert system section.