Calgary recycling not piling up in wake of China ban

Calgary’s Waste and Recycling services says the problem of China not accepting mixed recyclables is not as bad as they thought it would be.

Sharon Howland, leader of program management with waste and recycling, said after some problems late last year, orders for citizens’ recyclable waste are still rolling in.

“From January through March, they’ve been receiving orders from Asia for mixed paper,” said Howland. “They’ve managed to market all the mixed paper generated in 2018 so far.”

The city’s recycling program has a private operator – Cascades Recovery Inc. – which takes in and sorts the blue bin waste collected by the city.

Toward the end of 2017, China announced that it would no longer accept mixed plastics from municipal recycling programs, including Calgary’s.

For several months, Calgary had no choice but to store materials it could not move to market, but now that backlog is being whittled down.

“We have started to move a bit of the material that was in storage in late 2017 as well,” said Howland.

She said they still have about three months’ worth of mixed paper and plastic in storage.