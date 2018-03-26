Calgary recycling not piling up in wake of China ban
City officials say they're starting to whittle down the backlog from 2017
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary’s Waste and Recycling services says the problem of China not accepting mixed recyclables is not as bad as they thought it would be.
Sharon Howland, leader of program management with waste and recycling, said after some problems late last year, orders for citizens’ recyclable waste are still rolling in.
“From January through March, they’ve been receiving orders from Asia for mixed paper,” said Howland. “They’ve managed to market all the mixed paper generated in 2018 so far.”
The city’s recycling program has a private operator – Cascades Recovery Inc. – which takes in and sorts the blue bin waste collected by the city.
Toward the end of 2017, China announced that it would no longer accept mixed plastics from municipal recycling programs, including Calgary’s.
For several months, Calgary had no choice but to store materials it could not move to market, but now that backlog is being whittled down.
“We have started to move a bit of the material that was in storage in late 2017 as well,” said Howland.
She said they still have about three months’ worth of mixed paper and plastic in storage.
“It looks like we’re going to be OK,” she said. “We’re just continuing to monitor it because it’s evolving quite quickly. We’re quite impressed and happy that Cascades has been moving material all year so far.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'