Calgary transitional housing project by women, for women gets provincial funding

A new YWCA transitional housing project in Calgary – the first in Alberta to be developed by women, for women – is getting a funding boost from the province.

The YW Hub, already well under construction in the Inglewood area, is slated to be complete by spring next year.

"It is my pleasure to announce today, our government is investing $8.6 million in the YWCA Calgary," Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson said at the announcement on Monday.

The new facitility will include 100 private units with private washrooms, 90 childcare spaces, in-house employment and counselling resources, a fitness and wellness space, and a community kitchen.

It's a project fully developed by women, with an all-female executive board and architectural team.

"This is more than a safe place to stay, this is a recovery," said Michelle, a transitional housing client who shared her own personal struggles to get back on her feet after escaping an abusive relationship.

"(It) will give women and children access to shelter and other critical supports that are truly life-changing."

YWCA Calgary board chair Rebecca Morley called it a one-of-a-kind infrastructure project in the city.

"Led by women, envisioned by women, and executed by women – for women," Morley said.

"Soon, women fleeing violence, experiencing poverty, homelessness, or isolation will have a brand new space to call home, where they can begin their journey from surviving to thriving."

The total cost of the project will be approximately $60 million, which includes investments from YW Calgary, private philanthropy, and all levels of government.