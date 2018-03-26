'I let my city down:' Councillor regrets not fighting for diversity on economic board

After talk about the city's Economic Diversity Investment Fund board that was publicly criticized by several members of council, including Mayor Naheed Nenshi, for a lack of diversity, the board was given approval by councillors without so much as a debate or presentation.

And Coun. Jyoti Gondek, who voted in favour of the 10-member board made up of oil and gas executives, as well as real-estate whizzes, regrets not speaking out about her qualms with the board.

When Gondek approached members of the economic community about the board, she said that a prominent Calgary figure told her not to worry, and that they had everything under control.

"I felt like this was a fight I couldn't win," said Gondek. "I felt that I couldn't push any harder."

The group's responsibility will be a big one for Calgary, as the city grapples with how to come out of a rough economic downturn and diversify the economy. It will be in charge of doling out $100 million and Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran told Metro that cash will be spent over the span of two to three years.

Although the board is "temporary," according to Moran, it will take as much as a year to turn over the talent on the current board, half of the life of the EDIF.

"I always said we should pick the best qualified," said Coun. Sean Chu. "I use police as an example. Do we want a quota just because we have to or do we pick the best qualified – so that's always my thought."

Chu said from looking at the board, he's happy with the makeup.

Moran said a skills matrix has been created to help populate the board and it will focus on finding people from the tech, agriculture and transportation sectors.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said they don't always get diversity right on boards and commissions, but it's a mandate and that's why when councillors were presented with the EDIF board membership there were concerns.

"This is uncharted territory for council so we really have to get our heads around how to do this better," said Nenshi. "Council itself has been very committed to ensuring that the boards and commissions that we appoint to are reflective to the communities that we serve and I think that's been by and large quite successful, we don't always get it right."

But Gondek wants to take the issue further.