Man wanted on warrant for first-degree murder in connection with Marlborough death
Police believe Abderrahmane Bettahar may have fled the city
Abderrahmane Bettahar is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, as was confirmed by the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.
He was previously identified as a person of interest in the case of a woman found dead outside a home on Sunday.
Bettahar, 21, is described as being 6'0" tall, with a slim build, light skin, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Explorer with the Alberta licence plate BZH 5688.
According to a Calgary Police Service press release, Bettahar may have already fled Calgary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877.
Bettahar should not be approached. Bettahar is believed to be dangerous according to CPS, and anyone who sees Bettahar or his vehicle should call 9-1-1 immediatly.
Bettahar was a person of interest in the case of a suspicious death that occured in Marlborough Park this past weekend. On Sunday, March 25, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Maitland Drive N.E. after a woman was found dead in the backyard of a house.
An autopsy of the body is currently underway according to the press release. Until the autopsy is completed, the body will not be formally identified.
The autopsy is scheduled for today, March 26, and is expected to be completed sometime on Tuesday, March 27.
Police do not believe this incident was a random attack.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Bettahar is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
