Person of interest sought by Calgary police in relation to Marlborough Park death
Abderrahmane Bettahar may be considered dangerous and should not be approached
Calgary police are trying to find a person of interest in a suspicious death that happened in Marlborough Park over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive NE after a woman in her 20s was found dead in the backyard of a house.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, as evidence at the scene suggested the death was suspicious.
The victim's autopsy is scheduled to happen today.
Police would like to speak to a person of interest they believe is connected to the death. Abderrahmane (a.k.a. Adam) Bettahar, 21, is six feet tall with a slim build, light skin, brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say he is driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Explorer with the Alberta licence plate BZH 5688.
According to police, Bettahar may be dangerous and they are warning people not to approach him. They also say they do not believe the incident was random in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
