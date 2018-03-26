Startup Calgary fosters innovative start up ecosystem

Up-and-coming tech mavens will be heading to Montreal this summer to showcase Calgary's talent.

Startup Calgary is sending a 10-startup team representing Calgary’s booth at Startupfest in Montreal from July 10-14.

Startupfest is an annual gathering that allows startups, entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe to connect and network, all structured around keynote presentations, panels, and a tent village composed of attendees showcasing their work.

“It’s robust, it’s vibrant,” said Jenn Delconte, community manager for Startup Calgary, describing Calgary’s startup scene.

The deadline to apply for Startup Calgarys second annual contest to go to Startupfest is Friday, April 13. Details and requirements for entry are available on Startup Calgary’s website.

A team of people looking to throw together a company right before the deadline for entry to the contest might be out of luck to go to this year’s Startupfest according to Delconte. He said that the contest is aimed at Calgary Startups that are already formed companies and not just people with an idea.

However, Delconte said Startup Calgary offers tools and events year-round to help people go from just having an idea for a company to actually getting that company on its feet.

“It’s definitely possible in a three-month period,” Delconte said, on a timeline it might take to get a company established.

“I’d still recommend going [to Startupfest]," she said. "You can still be a part of the Calgary cohort, we want to come as a united front."

One of these events is Startup Weekend, an event that Delconte describes as being “something more early stage than Startupfest.” The next Startup Weekend will take place from June 1-3.

Calgary-based Interface Fluidics is a startup bringing technology from Toronto to Calgary that gives energy companies the ability to make “really great decisions faster,” according to CEO and co-founder Stuart Kinnear.

This is all done through the use of nanotechnology to de-risk production technology, to produce more oil, at less cost, and to emit less greenhouse gases, according to Kinnear.

Interface Fluidics made their first public announcement at a Startup Calgary event called Launch Party in 2015, and Startup Calgary was the first organization Kinnear and the rest of Interface Fluidics talked publicly to about their company.

“I’d definitely credit Startup Calgary for the courage to quit our jobs,” said Kinnear.

Kinnear said Startup Calgary gave him and the rest of Interface Fluidics “access to the tools to make the leap.”

“There really is going to be winners and losers,” said Kinnear, in regards to the future of Calgary’s oil and gas industry coming out of the recession.

“The winners will find new technology the fastest,” he said.

On the topic of getting a startup on its feet, Kinnear and Delconte said that although there are a lot of steps involved in getting a company started, that it’s not as hard as people might think, and that the most important part of any startup ecosystem is the willingness of people to help each other out and to succeed.

Kinnear said that the advice he can offer to up-and-comers in the startup scene in Calgary and those going off to Startupfest is to “meet as many people as you possibly can.”