Alberta isn’t ready for dangers posed by climate change: auditors

Repeats of the 2013 southern Alberta floods. More wildfires like the one that devastated Fort McMurray in 2016.

Alberta has a lot to lose from the possible dangers posed by climate change. It also hasn't prepared for that new reality, a report from the Canadian auditors-general said Tuesday.

“They’re not where they need to be as far as having a plan to deal with the risks related to climate change,” said Alberta Assistant Auditor General Eric Leonty.

“Doing nothing or in the least not understanding what the risks are and what the costs are, that would be a very negative scenario.”

The report, pulled together by the federal environment commissioner and nine provincial auditors, found only Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were on track to meet their emissions targets for 2020. While many governments had goals to reduce emissions and prepare for climate change fallout, few have proper plans in place to make that happen, the report says.

Alberta was among the provinces that doesn’t have overall targets for reducing carbon emissions. However, it has set specific caps on methane and emissions from the oil sands, along with targets for phasing out coal.

Alberta's greenhouse gas emissions are also the highest of the provinces, the report says.

The findings come at a pivotal moment for Alberta, with a provincial election next year that could bring about a change in leadership -- should United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney become leader, he’s committed to repealing measures like the carbon tax put in place by the current NDP government.

Matt Dykstra, a spokesperson for Alberta Climate Change Office, said the province is working on a strategy for adapting to climate change, and is investing in flood mitigation projects and wildfire prevention in the meantime.