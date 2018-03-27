Calagry transit urges users to report racist incidents

Starting off your Friday morning commute by witnessing a racist interaction is never a good way to start your weekend. But that’s what happened last Friday when two videos made their rounds on Twitter, showing a racist scene on a Calgary bus.

An older man in the video shakes his finger at a woman off camera, he tells her that she started the argument and was playing the race card. It escalates from there. At one point the man reclines in his seat and says, “You know the Taliban might be looking for you."

In the second video the the man becomes hostile, standing up and pointing his fingers, when a sitting passenger tries to intervene.

The videos were posted by twitter user @gravybote on March 23 around 11 am, right after the incident happened. He said the victim was with her children at the time of the incident.

The bus driver contacted peace officers who were dispatched to the scene. The man had departed before the peace officers arrived, but they were able to identify the suspect.

“The individual is certainly known to Calgary transit peace officers and I believe to Calgary police as well. So we certainly have historical references to consider in dealing with this case,” says Brian Whitelaw, public safety coordinator with Calgary Transit.

Whitelaw says that they have referred the matter, through their crime analyst, to Calgary police and are seeing whether it meets the threshold for a criminal charge. If it doesn’t, there are other routes they can take.

“It could include laying a charge under the Calgary Transit bylaw and also considering the ban of the individual using Calgary Transit. So there is a number of things that we’ll do, as well as the police service, are doing related to charges.”

Irfan Chaudhry, a criminology instructor at MacEwan University, said that a lot of incidents such as this are under-reported.

“There’s a lot of studies that highlight that both hate crimes and hate incidents are somewhat under-reported. A number of reasons being maybe people not realizing what they can do. Or if they wanted to report to police, don’t know what police could do.”

He says that there are limitations of what police can do, especially if the incident doesn’t meet a criminal act. But that shouldn’t deter people from being proactive.

“We have to look at other areas where people in the community can try to counter some of these negative sentiments that are out here.”

One way Chaudhry is seeing that is through social media, such as Twitter.

“There are more instances of people trying to elevate and counter that kind of negative and racist discourse through social media platforms,” says Chaudhry.

“So even if it is easy for people to express those hateful narratives online, there are studies showing that people find comfort in trying to counter those narratives online as well.”

Periodically videos like this arise from Calgary on social media, but Chaudhry says that whether incidents like this are becoming more common is harder to define because they haven’t been tracked before.

“[Social media] has made it more visible and I think that’s where it has elevated the presence a little bit around what we are seeing. Again, it goes back to that question of whether it was happening more or less than before.”

Whitelaw says that videos that come out of these types of incidents are always helpful, but reporting the incidents are key.

“Being involved in any way is really a personal choice in how you feel. If they can film it, I think that’s excellent in our perspective. We do have on-board CCTV on buses as well, so I would say that reporting it really important.”

Chaudhry agrees, saying that there is power with documentation.