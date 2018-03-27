Calgarians urged to speak out on possible Olympic bid

A rookie city councillor is urging Calgarians to “exercise their democratic rights” at an upcoming city committee meeting and speak out on a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Voters in Vancouver, Innsbruck and Hamburg were given the right to vote,” Coun. Jeromy Farkas said in a news release Tuesday.

“Referendums have become the rule, not the exception,” he added. “There is no reason that Calgary should be any less democratic. If there is no trust in the process, there can be no trust in the result.”

Earlier this month, council voted to postpone a motion to hold a plebiscite on whether the city should pursue a bid for the 2026 Olympic Games.

During the meeting, Calgary’s elected officials approved a recommendation for city bureaucrats to form a Bid Corporation (BidCo) and release an additional $2 million in funding to further explore a possible bid, bringing the total amount to $9.5 million.

The city can’t access the new funding until it has written commitments from the federal and provincial governments to pony up a combined $20 million to fund the BidCo.

Last week, Premier Rachel Notley suggested the province would soon reveal whether it would financially support the city’s bid.

City administration promised to present a detailed public engagement strategy at the April 10 Priorities and Finance committee meeting, where members will also debate the merits of holding a plebiscite.

According to the city, the price tag for a non-binding plebiscite would total nearly $2 million.

In his release, Farkas said he will ask his colleagues to give each member of the public five minutes to speak before the committee.

Farkas did not immediately respond to an interview request. While it’s rare for the committee to grant such a request, it’s not unheard of, said Coun. Sean Chu, vice-chair of the priorities and finance committee.

“It’s unusual, but it’s not that we can’t. We actually can do it,” he said.

However, Chu criticized his colleague for not raising the idea with other members of the committee before issuing a public rallying cry.

“Maybe (Farkas) sort of pulled the trigger a little too early,” Chu said. “Maybe he should have asked the chair, which is the mayor, and others if we would be OK with it before going public.”