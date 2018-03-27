Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'

A 22-year-old woman found dead in a northeast backyard this week is being described as a ‘beautiful, amazing’ girl.

Today, Calgary police identified Nadia El-Dib as the victim of the city's second homicide in 2018. The exact cause of death has not been released.

Her body was discovered in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive on the morning of March 25.

On Tuesday, Calgary police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 21-year-old Abderrahmane (better known as Adam) Bettahar, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with El-Dib’s death.

Police said the two were in a relationship for a short time before the murder and do not believe the attack was random.

Bettahar was initially considered a person of interest in the case.

Friends of both the victim and the suspect told Metro they were shocked to hear Bettahar was accused of killing El-Dib.

“I know both of them, and they were both just very good people. I’m still in shock,” said Mona, who Metro has decided not to identify because she is a minor.

“I’m just shocked this came out of him.”

She said Bettahar was a basement tenant at her brother’s home on Maitland Drive, and confirmed he and El-Dib were known to each other.

“She was a very beautiful girl, she was amazing,” Mona said. “It’s so sad.”

Bettahar is still at-large and is described as six feet tall with a slim build, light skin, brown eyes and brown hair.

He may be driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Explorer with the Alberta licence plate BZH 5688.

According to Calgary police, he may be dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him.

It’s unknown if he is in the Calgary area, but if spotted, police are asking people to call 911.