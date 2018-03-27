Calgary man charged in vehicle cloning, insurance fraud scheme

Calgary police have charged a man with three counts of fraud after a lengthy investigation into a vehicle cloning and insurance fraud scheme totalling more than $625,000.

In June 2017, investigators with the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Resource Team (ATRT) found a stolen Ford F-150 that had been re-vinned twice and sold to an unsuspecting person through Dave’s Auto Ltd., which was operating out of Bri-Tech Autobody Ltd. in the 4600 block of 6A Street NE.

As the five-month investigation unfolded, the ATRT discovered another person had unknowingly purchased a stolen Toyota Rav4 with a cloned VIN number from an Alberta numbered company – also operating out of Bri-Tech.

Re-vinning is a method often used to disguise stolen vehicles.

Police alleged in a release on Tuesday that both vehicles were involved in an insurance fraud scheme, in which vehicle 'owners' would falsely report vandalism damage and theft to their insurance companies.

The vehicles were then taken to Bri-Tech – known as Dave’s Autobody Ltd. at the time, according to police – and insurance companies would be billed for fraudulent repairs.

Investigators believe the re-vinning and fraudulent damage claims happened between August 2014 and June 2017, before the stolen vehicles were recovered by police.

The release also alleged five luxury vehicles – including three BMW's, a Mercedes Benz, and a Range Rover – were fraudulently registered to the same Alberta numbered company between December 2016 and July 2017.

Police said they believe the vehicles were purchased legitimately in Edmonton and then exported out of the country.

Once exported, the numbered company then used their VINs to get fraudulent license plates and registrations.

Two of the stolen luxury vehicles have since been recovered in Ontario, according to police, who said the total value for all the fraudulent offences is estimated to be more than $625,000.