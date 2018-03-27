Calgary melt stabilized, flooding risk low as Taber cleans up after state of emergency

While Taber battled with a state of emergency this week, Calgary is in the clear for any such disaster – for now.

Calgary has had a heavy snow pack this winter at 170 per cent of what is normal and in the mountains the snow pack is at 130 per cent of what's considered normal. But because the city has had a gradual warm-up, Frank Frigo, leader of watershed analysis with water resources for the City of Calgary, said crews have been able to get work done so that stormwater system is able to handle the water flow.

"Since we haven't had as dramatic a warm up the melt has been gradual and that's positive," Frigo said. "It's allowed it to melt its way through the system and allowed it to get to the rivers without backing up as much in the streets as it has done in Taber."

Frigo said there's been a decreased volume of 311 calls from citizens battling blocked storm drains. This year the city had a higher volume of calls than they would typically field on the issue, especially a couple of weeks ago when the city had a big snow dump followed by a quick thaw cycle.

Although it's sunny and warm, Calgary isn't in the clear yet for flooding. Frigo said April is one of the higher rainfall months, so there's more weather events to look forward to – don't get too comfortable in those board shorts.