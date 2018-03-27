Crowchild Trail work expanding

Attention all northwest commuters: The Crowchild Trail construction zone is expanding this spring.

“The work zone will be starting at 5 Avenue NW, continuing onto the south limit where it does now, which is south of Bow Trail,” said Jeff Baird, senior transportation engineer.

The project began in October of last year, with crews working tirelessly through the winter, with their main focus having been on the bridges over Bow River.

The expansion is expected to start next week, and will also include the relocation of at least one of the on and off ramps, and the completion of pedestrian walkways and cyclist routes in the area.

Construction will be taking place 24/7, with the speed limit being reduced to 50 kilometres per hour.

Baird urged drivers to expect narrow lanes and an ongoing change in lane alignments.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during evenings, but will have three open lanes in both directions on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the entire duration of the project.

This phase is expected to be finished later this year, and the entire two-year, $87 million project is overall on schedule and on budget, with completion expected at the end of 2019.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding of the many citizens and area businesses, that are being impacted by this construction project,” said Baird.