Four charged with conspiracy to commit murder over alleged child custody dispute: RCMP

Several people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after Calgary police and Didsbury RCMP uncovered an alleged plot to kill a man.

Police said a man was attacked and repeatedly hit on the head with an object while out walking in Didsbury on March 14, in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Two days later, investigators from the Calgary RCMP General Investigation Section and Didsbury RCMP allege the intended target – another man – was knocked unconscious outside a local business.

A news release on Tuesday said investigators believe both assaults were committed by the same people, who were allegedly motivated by a child custody dispute.

The victims are recovering and did not need to be hospitalized, the release added.

On March 23, police searched a Mountain View County home in connection with the investigation.

RCMP said stolen property, a firearm and drugs were recovered and four people were arrested.

Joseph Jerry Aubut, 31, has been charged with 14 criminal offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, assault, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, various weapons offences, and failing to comply with condition offences.

Donna Marie Faulkner is facing 11 charges including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, assault, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, various weapons offences, and failing to comply with condition offences. Her age was not provided in the release.

Jesse James Hoffman, 27, was also charged with 11 crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, various weapons offences, and failing to comply with condition offences.

A fourth person, 22-year-old Austin Cody Jay Graham, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.