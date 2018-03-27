Police officer shot in northeast Calgary

A Calgary police officer is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city's northeast Tuesday.

Officials are asking anyone in the Abbeydale area to shelter in place, and for everyone else to avoid the scene on the 100 block of Abingdon Way N.E., as the situation is still active.

"If you're unable to get out of the area, go down into your basements," EMS spokesman Nate Pike said.

Reports of the shooting first arrived at noon, Pike said.

Thick, black smoke could also be seen coming from a home at the scene of the shooting.