Backstage upgrades coming to Northern and Southern Jubilee Auditoriums
Premier Rachel Notley announced improvements and upgrades to backstage facilities for both the Northern and Southern Jubilee Auditoriums on Wednesday, March 28.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Premier Rachel Notley announced more than $9 million worth of improvements and upgrades to backstage infrastructure of the Southern and Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditoriums on Wednesday.
“It was an Alberta centennial project to give the Jubilee an extensive upgrade to improve the visitors experience. Now, we will make important and necessary improvements to the performers experience,” said Notley.
A timeline for the improvements is not in place as of yet.
Notley said upgrades would include improvements to behind-the-scenes areas such as freight elevators, production support areas, and other areas like green rooms.
Additionally, orchestra pits will also be upgraded to “better support the musicians who bring performances to life.”
She said these improvements would help make both facilities more attractive to a variety of large, touring productions.
“The jubilee auditoriums are public treasures, publicly owned. We owe it to our performers, our concert goers, and future generations to maintain these facilities,” she said.
Present alongside Notley were the minister of culture and tourism, Ricardo Miranda, and the artistic director for Alberta Ballet, Jean Grand-Maître.
“It’s going to be very important for us as these little moments of support in the arts really inspire us, it really puts wind under our wings,” said Grand-Maître.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000