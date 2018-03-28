Backstage upgrades coming to Northern and Southern Jubilee Auditoriums

Premier Rachel Notley announced more than $9 million worth of improvements and upgrades to backstage infrastructure of the Southern and Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditoriums on Wednesday.

“It was an Alberta centennial project to give the Jubilee an extensive upgrade to improve the visitors experience. Now, we will make important and necessary improvements to the performers experience,” said Notley.

A timeline for the improvements is not in place as of yet.

Notley said upgrades would include improvements to behind-the-scenes areas such as freight elevators, production support areas, and other areas like green rooms.

Additionally, orchestra pits will also be upgraded to “better support the musicians who bring performances to life.”

She said these improvements would help make both facilities more attractive to a variety of large, touring productions.

“The jubilee auditoriums are public treasures, publicly owned. We owe it to our performers, our concert goers, and future generations to maintain these facilities,” she said.

Present alongside Notley were the minister of culture and tourism, Ricardo Miranda, and the artistic director for Alberta Ballet, Jean Grand-Maître.