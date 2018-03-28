News / Calgary

Calgary Police investigating suspicious death in city's northwest

Homicide Unit investigating after woman died in hospital early Wednesday morning

The deceased was brought to hospital with suspicious injuries on Tuesday, and died early the next morning.

Jennifer Friesen / Calgary Freelance

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a women who was admitted to hospital Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were contacted after the woman arrived at the hospital at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday night with severe injuries of a suspicious nature.

She was pronounced dead at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Based on the information CPS had received, they involved the Homicide Unit.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and a home in the 3500 block of 49 Street NW is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

