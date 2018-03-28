Calgary Police investigating suspicious death in city's northwest
Homicide Unit investigating after woman died in hospital early Wednesday morning
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a women who was admitted to hospital Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police were contacted after the woman arrived at the hospital at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday night with severe injuries of a suspicious nature.
She was pronounced dead at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Based on the information CPS had received, they involved the Homicide Unit.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and a home in the 3500 block of 49 Street NW is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
