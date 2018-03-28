Calgary's inner-city mural program hoping to start massive movement

Adam Zhu made his mark on Calgary, and this week saw his work for the first time since he completed it last year.

It's one of the four pieces that came out of the inaugural Beltline Urban Mural Program, which is now entering its second year. In the coming months, the program is calling on any businesses in the inner-city neighbourhood to offer up wall space and eventually a call for artists will follow.

Zhu immigrated to Canada when he was 17 from China, and his work reflects a mix of standing out and fitting in – surrealism, but incorporated into its environment. The figures that don Commonwealth's wall in the Beltline are a reflection of the senses he used to learn English and the gestures that connect people.

"Belonging to me is a sense of self awareness. I try to not fully fit in but I try to place myself in this larger spectrum of society," he said. "I can be an individual and I can be different but as long as I learn the basics."

He's spent most of his adult life in Calgary and has seen the city grow up. And the Beltline Urban Mural Program is an example of the city's diversifying taste in art – shifting from sculptures and art in galleries to the growing incorporation of street art.

"If you cruise around the city you don't see a lot of stuff like this," Zhu said. "We all have different standards of aesthetic beauty, and I think, to me, Calgary has been very clean."

He explains that murals and street art bring a different perspective from the minimalist, clean lines of Calgary's buildings and sculptural installations.

Peter Oliver, the president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, said the program hasn't just added colour and vibrance to the inner-city neighbourhood – it's helped keep pesky tags off walls that were once blank canvases.

It was conceived by Peter Schryvers, who joined the association and put in a lot of work to help launch it.

This year, demands for art are expanding with 12 pieces planned. But Oliver said so is the mandate. Instead of just commissioning murals, they're hoping to activate the public wall art and grow their program to the breadth of what's happening in Montreal and Vancouver.

"It shows that there's a universal interest out there for public art like this," said Oliver. "The nice thing about this is it's relatively cheap and can involve a lot of artists from around the world."

The Mural Festival has been held in Montreal since 2012 and has grown to become quite the attraction. It brings together street art and music and now has a portfolio of more than 80 murals in its roster. During the event there are street art tours, and even events where artists create live murals in front of an audience. Their website boasts an attendance of 1.15 Million unique visitors – comparatively, Stampede's 2017 attendance was 1.2 million.

"The Beltline has a lot of walls and for a long time that's made for some really dull spaces – this is a huge opportunity," said Oliver. He's planning on hosting a Jane's Walk for the current consortium of murals in May and eventually expand to music events around the art pieces and more tours to bring more interest to the program in September.