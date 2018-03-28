CPS offers counselling for Abbeydale residents affected by Tuesday shooting

Calgary Police are urging anyone adversely affected by Tuesday's Abbeydale shooting to reach out to the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST).

"It is completely normal to be shaken up by a major event like yesterday, especially if you were asked to stay in your basement or witnessed what happened," said Sgt. Andrea Koolick of the Calgary Police VAST.

"If you are finding it difficult to manage your emotions, or have noticed a sudden change in your behaviour after the stress of yesterday, we would like to help you."

Large-scale events such as this impacts everyone differently, whether they were directly involved or not, according to a release from the Calgary police.

It can often leave people feeling questionable about their safety and well-being.

"Some people may not understand why they feel so affected by what happened and may not feel like they qualify for our support," said Koolick.

"But if you are struggling, it doesn't matter whether you were directly involved in what happened. We are still available to help and want you to call."

VAST is comprised of highly-trained volunteers who can assist anyone affected by a crime or tragedy, and is a great resource for support, information or referrals to professional and community organizations.

All services are free and confidential.

VAST can be reached at 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.