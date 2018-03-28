Have an opinion on public art? The City of Calgary wants to hear it
After a council request, the city's surveying Calgarians about public art.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The city is giving the public an opportunity to chime in on its contentious public art program.
The City of Calgary is launching online and telephone surveys to get a better idea about what citizens think about the city's public art selection process in an effort to improve the contentious program.
Questions will centre around how Calgarians view public art, feelings about the pieces and process, along with preferences for location and types of art citizens want to see.
This is all part of council's latest foray into fixing a program that's been criticized by citizens and taxation watchdogs. In Sept. 2017 administration was directed by council to find best practices for "fully engaging the public" and bring back recommendations or changes for the public art process to a council meeting in June.
Beginning March 28, an online survey will be available on the city's engagement website, until April 15. The city is also conducting a telephone survey of about 500 citizens in April.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Man dupes Nova Scotia store clerk into giving him $300 extra in cash
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
'I just want to cut men’s hair’: Immigrant hairstylists find difficulty in Ontario licensing exam