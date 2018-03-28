Have an opinion on public art? The City of Calgary wants to hear it

The city is giving the public an opportunity to chime in on its contentious public art program.

The City of Calgary is launching online and telephone surveys to get a better idea about what citizens think about the city's public art selection process in an effort to improve the contentious program.

Questions will centre around how Calgarians view public art, feelings about the pieces and process, along with preferences for location and types of art citizens want to see.

This is all part of council's latest foray into fixing a program that's been criticized by citizens and taxation watchdogs. In Sept. 2017 administration was directed by council to find best practices for "fully engaging the public" and bring back recommendations or changes for the public art process to a council meeting in June.