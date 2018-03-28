Man who died inside burning garage after Calgary officer shot not identified yet

CALGARY — Investigators who probe police conduct in Alberta say they have not identified a man whose body was found in a burning garage after a Calgary police officer was shot.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it is investigating and considers the man's death to have occurred in police custody since officers had the garage in the city's northeast surrounded at the time.

Calgary police were responding to reports of an armed robbery, an attempted carjacking and a break-in Tuesday when they heard glass breaking and smoke coming from a nearby garage.

One of the officers was shot when he approached the garage.

Investigators say police returned fire and say the body of a man was discovered in the garage once the fire was extinguished.

Investigators say they have not confirmed the man's identity or determined how he died.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

ASIRT is asking anyone with information, photos or video of what happened to contact them.