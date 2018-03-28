Springbank's Avro Museum building legendary aircraft replica

Aviation and history buffs alike are being encouraged to fly on over to the Avro Museum located by the Springbank Airport just west of the city.

Nearly 60 years ago, Canadian aeronautical dreams across the country were dashed when the Avro Arrow project was scrapped by the federal government.

A.V. Roe Canada Ltd., which would become better known as Avro, was an aircraft manufacturer based in Toronto, and was the third largest corporation in Canada in 1958.

Avro was years ahead of their time with the development of high-speed jet engines, originally with the purpose of defending Canada against Soviet attacks, which helped their aircraft reach an altitude of over 50,000 feet and supersonic speeds.

The project was on the cutting edge of military technology, with innovations that were completely new in the fifties, including fly-by-wire and liquid oxygen systems.

In an effort to preserve Canada's mark on the aviation industry, the Avro Museum at the Springbank Airport is currently organizing over 15,000 artifacts, drawings and pieces of correspondence with the hope of digitizing all the material for public consumption, both in person and online.

The museum was started in 1997, and has since amassed the largest collection of archival material about A.V. Roe Canada Ltd.

As part of the 60th anniversary of the Avro Arrow project being cancelled, which will take place next year, volunteers at the Avro Museum have been hard at work constructing what will be a piloted, 60% scale replica of the Arrow II aircraft over the last two decades.

"To build an exact replica of the Avro Arrow would be impossible," said Davide Montebruno, interpretation specialist and curator assistant at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

Some may say impossible, but a group of loyal volunteers have made it their Tuesday night ritual to work on the smaller replica, amassing to over 25,000 volunteer hours over the last twenty years.

"It's a bit of a labour of love now," said Michael Ward, Avro Museum treasurer.

There are many cities across Canada which display parts and photos of the original aircraft, however the local museum is the only one building a flying replica.

Planning and engineering on the replica began in 1997, with actual construction beginning in October 2007 and is still ongoing.

"So far we've raised over $700,000," said Ward.

"It will cost, in total, around $1 million worth of materials. We've already gone way over $1 million in value if we count in the volunteer labour."

Funding for the project has been purely been from private philanthropy and in the form of volunteer labour.

It is the museum's objective to show off their progress on the aircraft at the Wings Over Springbank event in July next year, where they plan to roll it out on its own undercarriage.

The project will still take several years to fully complete.

The controversial cancellation of the Avro Arrow project by the federal government led many of the country's brightest minds in aeronautical engineering to leave the country to pursue careers at NASA in the U.S., or across the pond with European aircraft companies.

The exact reason to why the project was cancelled is still widely up for debate.

"There isn't really a satisfactory answer," said Montebruno.

A popular assumption is that it was just costing the federal government too much money at the time.

"Our job is not to work on those conspiracy theories," said Ward.

"We're actually trying to preserve the name of Avro Canada and what it stands for, and how good the people were."

All existing aircraft and technology were ordered to be destroyed, which resulted in some models being thrown into Lake Ontario.

Parts of one aircraft were found in September of last year.