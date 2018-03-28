Town of Taber monitoring flooding; ready to call state of emergency

The Town of Taber is preparing in the case of flooding and is ready to declare a state of local emergency if it is necessary.

On Friday, the neighbouring, Municipal District of Taber declared a local state of emergency.

“With the M.D. being so close neighbours and surrounding us, we’re in close contact with them to see where the highest water levels are, making sure that if they are close to our borders that we’re prepared for that. It’s a bit of a wait and see game,” says Meghan Brennan, communications and projects coordinator with the Town of Taber.

She says that although they are preparing for a worst case scenario, they are not too concerned with having to declare a state of emergency.

The town is currently monitoring the overland flooding situation currently impacting the area.

“So crews are currently out right now and they’re checking ditches, culverts and all those drainage areas around the community to make sure they are clear and ready to take water,” says Brennan. “If they already have water in them making sure it’s flowing properly. We’re just making sure that all of our drainage is ready to go and is working currently.”

The town is asking residents to check drainage on or around their properties to make sure that they are clear and to make sure that water can easily reach the drains.

They’re also asking that if residents see any issues with overland flooding within the town to call 403-223-5500. Updates on flooding will be posted on the town’s official website and social media channels.