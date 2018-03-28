Update: CPS officer shot in Abbeydale remains in stable condition

The family of a Calgary Police officer shot during Tuesday's incident in Abbeydale are asking for the public to respect their privacy at this time.

Police responded to a call in the northeast community late yesterday morning, where a suspect was reportedly spotted attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of Abingdon Way.

Investigators believe the same suspect tried to rob a convenience store and they allege he also attempted a carjacking earlier in the day.

Once officers arrived on scene suspect began firing shots at police as they entered the backyard of the home, injuring one.

The officer was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition, and the suspect was later found dead inside a garage that had been lit on fire.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said the family of the officer are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from both in and outside of the city, but they have no other public comments to make at this time.

Calgary Police will issue updates as they become available and ASIRT are investigating.