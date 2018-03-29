Calgary proposes ban, fines on public consumption of recreational cannabis

A proposal to ban the public consumption of recreational cannabis in Calgary and fine violators may backfire and unintentionally punish vulnerable people, according to a public policy expert.

City officials released recommendations Friday to impose strict rules on where cannabis can be consumed. The draft Cannabis Consumption Bylaw, which goes before a city committee Tuesday, would outlaw smoking, vaping and consumption of cannabis.

Violators could face fines of $50 to $100.

Rebecca Haines-Saah, assistant professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the University of Calgary, said the city's rigid approach could be aimed at curtailing the normalization of cannabis use.

“The drawback… is that it could potentially have the unintended consequence of increasing the stigma and the discretionary bias of when penalties will be enforced,” said Haines-Saah.

Medical cannabis patients would be exempt under the bylaw but must provide medical documentation if asked by law enforcement.

Public consumption would be permitted at events, like beer gardens, though cannabis sales would not be permitted, and advertising material cannot be visible to anyone under 18.

Alberta’s regulations allow for cannabis to be smoked, vaped or consumed in some public areas (including sidewalks and parks), but also grants municipalities the flexibility to enact stricter rules.

“Cannabis can have varied, and not always desirable nor predictable effects on its consumers,” city administration wrote in its rationale, noting its recommendations aligns with the province’s rules around the public consumption of alcohol.

That aligns with the findings of a recent EnvironicsResearch poll, which found a slim majority of Calgarians survey believed recreational cannabis should be treated like alcohol.

“Council has a very tricky job,” said Haines-Saah said. “They’ve got the public health perspective, the industry perspective and then they’ve got to think about what resources they can commit to enforcement on the ground.

“If I could soften anything, I don’t want to see penalties for everyone," she added. "I think vulnerable people are going to be the ones who suffer from the penalties and those who don’t care and have the money will just pay it.”

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said administration has continuously aired on the side of caution when it comes to the cannabis file.

Last month, the city put out land-use bylaw recommendations for council which included strict rules against having marijuana shops close to post-secondary schools. But in the end, councillors voted to relax those restrictive rules.

"It's easier to loosen up the rules, rather than tighten up the rules," said Carra, noting he's still undecided about the proposed rules and needs to read the report and do some thinking.

"There's going to be a similar kind of conversation."

He said the only factor that might sway the committee is the public health concerns, especially the risk of youth modelling behaviour for youth that could have long-term impacts.