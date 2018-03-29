Dog killed in northeast home invasion: Calgary police

A dog was shot and killed on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted home invasion.

Calgary police said officers responded to a home on Margate Close NE around 11:30 p.m. after reports a number of people had broken into the residence and fired gun shots.

Two suspects were arrested near the residence, and while the motive is not known, police said they believe it was a targeted attack.

Three adults were inside the home at the time but were unhurt.

The family dog was dead when police arrived at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said guns were recovered and investigators are looking for two more men who may be connected to the incident, although no descriptions were immediately available.

The men taken into custody are facing several charges, including break and enter to commit an offence, using a firearm in commission of an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and cruelty to an animal.

Police said their names will be released after the charges are officially laid.