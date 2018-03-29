Foul play not suspected in woman's death, Calgary police still investigating

Calgary police are still investigating the death of a woman with "significant, suspicious" injuries, but a release on Thursday said foul play is no longer suspected.

The unidentified woman was admitted to hospital Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were contacted after the woman arrived at the hospital at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, with severe injuries of a "suspicious nature."

She was pronounced dead at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy conducted on March 29 could not determine the cause of death, according to police, who said a potential crime scene they were holding, at a residence in the 3500 block of 49 Street NW, has been released.