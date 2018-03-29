Province, federal government kick in $20.5 million for Calgary's Olympic bid corporation

A potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games inched closer to reality on Friday, with the federal and provincial governments ponying up cash for Calgary's effort.

In a joint announcement, Alberta’s NDP government and Ottawa committed $10 million and $10.5 million, respectively, to help fund a $30-million Bid Corporation (BidCo).

“This partnership is an exciting step towards determining if a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is right for Calgary," Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release.

However, the province said any additional funds beyond the exploratory phase is contingent on Calgarians showing overwhelming support to host the Games through a plebiscite.

Further, the province’s support hinges on having input on who sits on the BidCo, including the chair, and engagement with First Nations.

"Participating in the bid process will allow us to further examine the costs... and ensure they are carefully balanced around the needs and expectations of Albertans, within the greater context of Alberta’s economic recovery," Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda said in a news release.

The $20.5-million funding announcement comes just weeks after city officials accidentally released a report suggesting the city had already secured provincial and federal funds to form the corporation.

That release sent council scrambling to explain that conversations between the city and the two other orders of government were ongoing, but no deal had been reached.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley had hinted last week that funding might soon be announced.

City council previously committed $7 million towards the bid exploration process and has said it would need to authorize another $2.5 million from a reserve fund to meet its obligation.

Council decided it would not approve the additional money until the province and the federal governments signed on to fund the BidCo.

The city’s priorities and finance committee will discuss whether or not to authorize the extra cash at its April 10 meeting.

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas recently called on Calgarians to “exercise their democratic right” and attend that meeting, and asked his colleagues to grant each person who showed up five minutes to speak before the committee.

Several councillors, including Farkas, have been pushing the city to hold a plebiscite asking Calgarians to approve or reject a bid to host the 2026 Winter Games – which is projected to cost more than $4.6 billion.

A plebiscite would cost nearly $2 million, according to city officials.

While the NDP government's 2018 budget didn’t specifically commit money to an Olympic bid, Finance Minister Joe Ceci indicated the province has set aside funds for that possibility.

A recent city report revealed the province’s plan to slash Municipal Sustainability Initiative transfers to Calgary by $91 million will limit future municipal projects and “bodes ill for any possible Olympics bid.”

The International Olympic Committee is expected to invited possible host cities to submit a bid for the 2026 Winter Games this October.