'She was deeply loved:' Murdered Calgary woman gets online help with funeral costs

Support is pouring in for the family of 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib, who was found murdered in a northeast Calgary backyard earlier this week.

In just one day, a fundraising campaign to support the young woman’s family – who are taking time off work to deal with the tragedy, according to GoFundMe creator Mayssoun Hniedi – raised more than $25,000.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive on the morning of March 25, where El-Dib’s body had been discovered.

Her cause of death has not been released, but police previously told reporters they believe was in a relationship with 21-year-old Abderrahmane (Adam) Bettahar before her death.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

“Nadia EdDib was only 22, she had a whole life ahead of her. Dreams to make come true, adventures to live,” Hniedi wrote on the campaign’s page.

“She was deeply loved by all those who knew her.”

According to Calgary police, Bettahar may be dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him if they see him and instead call 911.

He is likely driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Explorer with the Alberta license plate BZH 5688, and police believe he may have fled the Calgary area.