Sikhs exempted from wearing helmets on motorcycles in Alberta

Soon, members of the Sikh religion over the age of 18 will be able to ride a motorcyle without the use of a helmet in Alberta.

Alongside British Columbia and Manitoba, a new amendment to the vehicle equipment regulations in the Traffic Safety Act will make Alberta the third jurisdiction in Canada to allow the exemption for religious reasons.

Alberta has the third highest Sikh population in Canada, according to the 2011 census which found more than 50,000 people in this province label themselves part of the religion.

The amendment is being made through a ministerial order, according to a media release from the Alberta government on Thursday.

Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first RCMP officer in Canada to wear a turban, said the symbol is an "integral part of the Sikh identity" and that the exemption demonstrates a deep respect for them.

"This exemption is a testament to the Government of Alberta’s continued commitment to respecting diversity and religious rights of all Albertans,” said Dhillon.

The exemption will take effect on April 12, two days before the celebration of Vaisakhi, or the Sikh new year.

“The Sikh community has urged us to grant this exemption in recognition of its civil rights and religious expression," said Brian Mason, Alberta's minister of transportation.

"Our government is committed to these principles."