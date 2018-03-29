State of emergency in Taber still in effect as flooding continues

A state of emergency remains in place in Taber, Alberta and is expected to continue until overland flooding subsides, according to town officials.

Areas south of Taber's water treatment plant, located at 5100 80 Avenue, are being affected by the flooding.

In a release on March 29, the Town of Taber said residents are still being asked to check drainage on and around their properties, and to ensure that water can flow through them.

Presently, there is no need to restrict the use of or boil water, according to Meghan Brennan, communications and projects coordinator for the town of Taber.

She said the update was just a precautionary measure.

“We feel it’s 100 per cent under control,” Brennan told Metro.

“We’re just playing it by ear now and making sure that we’re watching that in case our flood levels increase, decrease – it doesn’t matter, we’ll be there watching."

Brennan said waterlogged ground is causing the flooding, as snow melt is “trying to find any place to go.”

“The way that we mitigate that is making sure our drainage ditches are empty, or flowing properly, or draining out to the lakes,” said Brennan.

“We try to direct the water as much as humanly possible through man-made means."

Spring-melt flooding isn’t a reoccurring event every year in Taber, according to Brennan, but she said there has been flooding in the area in the past.

“It was a large amount of snow this year and we didn’t have any chinooks to sort of melt it,” she said.

Brennan said town staff are monitoring the situation "around the clock" until the flooding subsidize.

“I can certainly say from a municipal standpoint, our citizens have been amazing, they’ve listened to our updates and they followed our instructions and we sincerely appreciate that," Brennan added.