'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm

Residents of Lakeview fear the new direction of their community association could damage their relationship with neighbours, the Tsuu T'ina Nation, as the community association moves to reconsider key access points to the Indigenous land.

On Monday, the Lakeview Community Association (LCA) voted to rescind their position the 37 Street S.W. interchange give the community and nation direct access to each other and consider other options. This after years of consultation and a previous board position giving the provincial government approval to build an open-access traffic circle.

The concerns centre on a $4.5-billion Tsuu T'ina development called Taza. The proposed 1,200-acre development is near the still-under-construction Southwest Ring Road. It's set to include retail, innovation and research campuses, entertainment, health care and office facilities along with a strip of residential bordering Lakeview, in Calgary.

The access point at 37th Street is a historic one and has been serving as a key connector between the reserve land and city for more than 100 years.

Kevin Littlelight, spokesman for the nation, said their relationship with the community of Lakeview as a whole has never been better. But a small group of people, who emerge every time the Tsuu T'ina develop, are a loud minority voice continuing to oppose changes, he said.

When the casino was built, he said there were traffic concerns from these community members that never materialized.

"The city knows how to manage traffic, and we know how to develop," Littlelight said. "Taza is going to be great, and Lakeview is going to be a better community because of it."

The community association began consultations on the interchange in 2014 first meeting with the city and province. That's when the province introduced the concept of an 'all turn access' or 'limited access' turn coming out of the traffic circle planned for 37th Street. The limited access option would mean drivers couldn't enter the community from the interchange on 37th Street, or leave to go onto Tsuu T'ina land from the community.

What followed were consultation sessions and several Facebook and Twitter posts by the community association.

In Feb. 2015, the LCA voted unanimously to keep that access egress open in the community and asked the province for a legally binding agreement to limit access between the Nation and Lakeview.

A letter from former transportation minister Wayne Drysdale, dated March 31, 2015, acknowledged the board's decision for an all-turns access but left the door open to limiting access to 37th Street on a "one-time basis."

This is where a group called Save Lakeview comes on the scene, with a Facebook post, followed by a flyer. The flyer floated several solutions to the traffic concerns including an "environmental buffer with a multi-use pathway berm." The group's website said keeping the interchange open to Tsuu T'ina access would permanently worsen traffic and alter the neighbourhood's character.

"In this day and age we shouldn't be building walls," said Littlelight.

"You can call it what you want, you can sugar coat it, but it's actually trying to block us out or block Calgary in and in this day and age were building bridges," he said.

"It's just a huge step backwards to even talk about it. I don't think that regressive view really represents Lakeview residents and it certainly doesn't represent us. It's a small group of people."

Brad Gaulin, who is on the LCA board, but spoke to Metro on behalf of Save Lakeview, said the berm was an idea that was floated to buffer the community from the noise pollution from the Taza development and wasn't the group's primary focus.

"We've been attacked six different ways from Sunday," Gaulin said. "A couple different people have branded us as racist – basically we've been cyber bullied in 20 different ways. We were never attacking anyone, we're trying to support something where citizens actually have a say and some involvement on what's going to dramatically affect their quality of life in their community."

In his resignation letter, provide to Metro, longtime board member and outgoing president Geoffrey Vanderburg said the Save Lakeview group elected a "slate" of five new members to the board and believes its views are now skewed towards the "special interest group."

He's not the only board member to resign. Four board members resigned and one committee member, Jesse Salus, also left the association and was on the committee of Tsuu T'ina relations.

"My big concern is to make sure that Lakeview has a productive dialogue with the Nation," said Salus. "If the people who are representing the Lakeview community association are the same people who supported the idea of cutting off all access to the reserve ... I really worry about how well they're able to establish dialogue."

A recent article in the community newsletter, penned by interim LCA board president Joann Burke, says Save Lakeview is no longer active. A similar message on the group's website states Save Lakeview has served its purpose.

A government spokesman said the province is continuing to build the 37th Street accesses as planned.

"Any request to change this planned access would need to be made by the City of Calgary to Alberta Transportation for review and further discussion with the Tsuu T'ina Nation," John Archer, spokesman for the minister of transportation, said in an email.

"Alberta Transportation has received no notification from the City of Calgary that the requested change limiting access between the Tsuu T'ina Nation and the City of Calgary at Tsuu T'ina Parkway."

Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who represents Lakeview, said there's a lot of uncertainty and questions about the file on 37th street and access to the community. He said some concerns, especially about traffic, warrant a closer look but that there's also an opportunity for economic development.