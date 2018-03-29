VIDEO: Pop singer Meghan Trainor is a big fan of Calgary retirees' moves

A group of Calgary retirees' dance moves caught the attention of pop star Meghan Trainor this week.

AHS paramedic and public education officer Adam Loria paid a visit to retirees at the Whitehorn Village Retirement Community earlier this week, where he got down to the American singer's single, “No Excuses,” in a video for the group's YouTube channel.

“They could’ve probably schooled me and taught me a few things on the dance floor, I’m sure they were holding back and didn’t want to embarrass me,” Loria told Metro.

In the clip, Loria and the retirees can be seen enjoying themselves, dancing to the song, and having a lot of fun.

One day after the video was posted online, the original Tweet got the attention of Meghan Trainor, who applauded their dance moves.

"THIS JUST MADE MY DAY!!!! Can’t stop watching it! BEST DANCE MOVES," she tweeted.

Loria gave full credit to the staff of Whitehorn Village for setting up the video.

They've made similar videos in the past, and when they reached out to Loria to offer him a cameo in their latest clip, he couldn't say no.

Loria explained that it’s a part of EMS' mandate to engage with the community and its members, beyond injury prevention and emergencies.

“I was all over it, and honoured to take part,” he said.

“The main goal of the video is that of keeping people, specifically seniors, healthy and active both physically and mentally - the last thing you want to be doing is living a sedentary lifestyle especially when you’re of that demographic.”

Four days after the tweet went live, the group posted another video to the same song, this time featuring Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the group at City Hall, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart.