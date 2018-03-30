Like it or not, artificial intelligence is here to stay, says Calgary tech-development expert

Imagine never having to sit through another useless, boring meeting ever again.

Instead, imagine a program that could take crucial notes on voice command in one meeting, and have it decide what’s best to do in the next meeting based on the software's productivity insights.

This kind of digital assistant software is currently being developed in Edmonton, by Testfire Labs Inc., and they're not the only ones on the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Alberta.

Truck drivers, farmers, and radiologists are among the number of jobs that can be automated through the use of artificial intelligence, according to Drew Gillson, a Calgary based entrepreneur who organizes the monthly Calgary Artificial Intelligence Meetup.

“If I could explain a series of steps - if you could systematize a process like that - it would be possible to automate that process,” Gillson said.

Whether we like it or not, advanced, artificially intelligent technology is already here, according to Gillson - and it’s here to stay.

“Truly, we should care because it’s happening with or without our consent, and these billion dollar corporations who develop the technology - look at what’s happening with Facebook in the news right now,” said Gillson, referring to the ongoing Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

“It’s difficult to believe that these companies have our best interests in mind as people ... you’d better believe if there were a technology to replace workers, generally speaking, we’ve seen that get introduced.

“If we don’t pay attention, we’re going to essentially get run over,” Gillson said.

Allison Swelin, executive director of EvolveU, an education platform in Calgary helping to bridge peoples skill gaps when looking to pivot career paths in technology, AI, and other tech-related industries, said AI is already impacting all aspects of our society.

“We’ve got a lot of big data, and AI and machine learning helps us to create algorithms and ways to look at that data in a more efficient way," Swelin said.

Even areas of work like therapy and counselling have software, such as the application Woebot, utilizing cognitive behavioural therapy, already in place according to Gillson.

“I’m not saying it’s a good idea, or a bad idea, it’s just happening right now," he said.

So - in an age where people are eating Tide Pods for followers and likes on the Internet - how are developments in AI advancing to the point of self-driving vehicles and therapy software?

"We’ve generally had linear change happen, but in the last few decades we’ve really started to see exponential progress,” Gillson said.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, there are lots of jobs that will be created - we simply can’t imagine what those jobs will be,” he said.

The startup founder said with the introduction of more and more AI into our lives, we might have more leisure time on our hands in the future.

However, it will be critical - and highly challenging - to program a computer to feel empathy, according to Gillson.

“Empathy is at the top of the list," he said.