Calgary "hidden treasure" receives national historic designation

Tucked away behind a nest of towering trees is a hidden gem, that won’t be staying hidden any longer.

Calgary’s Reader Rock Garden, was one of 11 Canadian sites, to receive a national historical designation.

Diane Dalkin, president of the Friends of Reader Rock Garden Society says receiving this designation has been years in the making, but she’s elated for Calgarians to discover this “hidden treasure.”

“People see that little flower bed by the trainline and they don’t realize that there’s three acres behind there and three acres is a large garden,” says Dalkin

"They don’t realize that there are water features and cool wildlife. There’s always interesting things to see.”

The garden has been around since 1913 and was named after William Roland Reader, who was the superintendent of the city’s parks from 1913 to 1942.

“This garden has been around for well over a hundred years and from the bald prairie hillside to what it’s involved now is pretty much because of the efforts of Mr.Reader.”

Dalkin’s says she’s excited for people to start exploring the area and learning about Reader’s contributions to Calgary.

One of the neat features in the park is the cafe which is a replica of Reader’s home. Dalkin says that this year the manager of the cafe is going to introduce high tea.

“I think it’s perfect because it’s a year of celebration and we’re going to have these amazing teas.”