Man dead in shootout with RCMP east of Edmonton

RCMP east of Edmonton were involved in a shootout Thursday night that left a suspect dead and an officer injured.

Other media outlets are reporting that the man who died was Adam Bettahar, the suspect wanted for the murder of Nadia El-Dib, 22, of Calgary, although RCMP would not confirm those reports.

According to police, an RCMP member in Evansburg located a man believed to be wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant out of Calgary around 5:15 PM Thursday.

When police attempted to stop the suspect in his vehicle, he failed to stop and a pursuit followed.

RCMP from multiple detachments assisted in the chase. Several attempts to use a tire spike were at first unsuccessful.

East of Nojack, the suspect did hit a tire spike but eventually came to a stop at Highways 16 and 22 North.

At that point there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect was killed, while an officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries.