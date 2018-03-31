Mother of three who was verbally attacked on Calgary bus speaks out

Alaa Elserwi was just trying to get to Market Mall with her kids when she was harassed and subjected to racist remarks on a city bus on Friday, Mar. 23.

When she stepped onto the 73 bus headed to Brentwood, Elserwi's only worry was that she would have a hard time controlling her young children.

Her four-year-old, Kenzi, was walking next to her and two-year-old twins, Adam and Celine, were in a stroller.

Elserwi quickly noticed that an older man sitting across from her was staring at her in a way she describes as “a look you give when you hate someone,” but said she chose to ignore it.

As the ride went on, she said the man started mouthing words at her and giving her rude finger gestures. When she asked him what was wrong, things escalated.

The older man started throwing racist taunts at her - remarking her kids would never be Canadian, telling her to go back to her own country, and that people like her were ruining the world.

That was just the tip of the chilling experience, most of which was caught on video and posted online by Twitter user @gravybote.

At one point, the belligerent attacker insinuated that the Taliban was out looking for her.

Elserwi said she was baffled and the interaction left her feeling shaky.

“I was scared. Especially with the kids, Kenzi started to ask what was happening because she was scared by the yelling, she didn’t like loud sound,” said Elserwi.

“I was scared he would hit the kids, that he would hit me. I didn’t know.”

Another passenger on the bus came to her defence, telling the older man to leave her alone.

The bus driver had notified peace officers, but by the time they arrived the man was gone.

For Elserwi and her husband, Hesham Salem, it was hard to watch the video that has since circulated the web, racking up thousands of views.

Elserwi says when she first saw the footage, she was horrified by what had been said to her.

“In the moment, I couldn’t understand all the words. I was so worried and didn’t want to hear it. But when I heard the words he said in the video, it was so bad.”

Salem says he watched the video over a few times in an attempt to try and understand why the incident happened.

While he was watching the video, he said Kenzi came up to him and saw a bit of what he was watching.

Salem said his oldest daughter pointed to the screen and told him “this is a scary monster that was on the bus.”

“It wasn’t just about Alaa," Salem said. "She had the kids on the bus with her. The psychological effects it could have on them - they could just think about it over and over. This is what we are afraid of, that they will grow up being afraid, thinking they are inferior.”

The family of five, who moved here two and a half years ago from Egypt so their kids would have a better life, said they never expected their children to be exposed to a traumatic experience like this in Calgary.

“Calgarians are so nice," said Salem. "You can track the comments on this Twitter video and you can see that there is a public objection and refusal of this kind of behaviour.”

It’s been a challenging week for Elserwi and her family since the incident.

She said she's had sleepless nights trying to figure out where she went wrong, and if she should take off her hijab. She doesn’t feel comfortable taking transit, and she’s worried that she’ll see the man who harassed her on the streets.

Elserwi doesn’t think she’ll feel safe until she sees something being done. What the family hopes to see the man banned from Calgary Transit.

Earlier this week, Brian Whitelaw of Calgary Transit said that the publicly-unidentified man is known to authorities and has had a history of similar behaviour.

Whitelaw said they believe he has some sort of mental illness.

Calgary Transit and city police are currently looking into the case to see if any criminal charges can be laid - a ban could be a possibility, Whitelaw said.

If the man is suffering from mental health issues, Salem said, then he needs to be given the help he needs to make sure things like this don’t happen again.

“Please treat him, give him the proper training on how to deal with people, proper coaching and support to teach him how to interact with people," he said.

"If he has some kind of mental illness, he needs to be treated."

Although this was an awful experience for the family, they hope that by telling their story, others will step up and report incidents where they are harassed.