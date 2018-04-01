Calgary man spends two weeks in Mars simulation

Zac Trolley has never been to Mars, but he now has a pretty good idea of what the experience of living there might be like.

The Calgary engineer recently completed a two-week stint at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) – a simulation of a Mars base located in the Utah desert.

As a space enthusiast, Trolley hopes to one day make the real journey, and he’s doing everything he can to prepare.

“Things are never what you’d expect going in – and that’s the exact reason these analog missions exist,” he said.

When astronauts do eventually go to Mars, they won’t necessarily be able to deal with unforeseen problems, so researchers are attempting dry runs at the MDRS and other similar simulations around the world.

Trolley and the rest of the crew arrived in February to take over from other researchers and would-be astronauts. They took about 36 hours to familiarize themselves with the habitat and surrounding area before starting the simulation.

“There’s a kind of ceremony where we’re all standing outside. We all walk in and when the final door closes, then we’re in simulation,” he said.

Once the simulation was underway, Trolley and his teammates lived in the MDRS habitat, and only ventured outside wearing mock spacesuits.

“They’re not flight hardware, but they’re indented to simulate the weight and bulkiness of what you might expect,” he said.

Most people have taken their winter gloves off to perform some sort of task that requires a lighter touch, but Trolley notes that that won’t be an option on Mars, which is why simulations are so important.

After several days working in a space suit, he began to feel detachment from the outside.

“You can’t smell anything. You can’t feel the wind on your face, so you’re really cut off from the environment,” said Trolley. “You just hear the echoes of the radio in your helmet and it actually does a lot to trick your mind into believing you are on Mars.”

When entering the habitat module, they had to go in through through a simulated airlock, and that was an important part of an experiment they were performing.

“On Mars, dust is a big problem. It can get into seals and corrode any type of machinery,” he said.

One experiment had sensors in the airlock to measure the amount of dust they were bringing into the habitat, so they could get a baseline of how much clings to suits.

Trolley was in good company. Researchers wait years to get a turn on the MDRS. One of the crew teaches spacesuit design at a university, and another was a mission controller for the International Space Station.

With private firms such as SpaceX getting into the business of space exploration, the dream of taking part in a spaced-based economy is not as far off as it might seem.

Another Calgarian, Bryan Versteeg, has made a full-time job out of creating accurate conceptual designs of space habitats and vehicles.

He’s not just drawing cool pictures in the sci-fi vein. There’s a lot of science involved.

“I work with engineers, chemists and biologists," said Versteeg. "It really has to be as accurate as possible. So it’s all based on current engineering and science principles in order to make it more believable.”

He’s worked with firms that are planning to mine asteroids and build refuelling stations in orbit. He’s also licensed his artwork to documentary and film companies.

Versteeg said he always had an interest in architecture and drawing, but he never dreamed he’d steer that into the career he has now.

“I could not have possibly imagined that I’d be doing this type of work,” he said.

Trolley said he enjoyed his time so much that he’s looking into taking part in another planetary simulation later this year.