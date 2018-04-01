RCMP seach for missing man in Red Deer county

Blackfalds RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20 year-old male in Red Deer county.

Colby Alexander Nepoose was last seen on March 26 leaving his room at the Empire Hotel in Gasoline Alley.

Nepoose is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, ear-length black hair, and a slender build.

Anyone with information on Nepoose's location is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.