RCMP seach for missing man in Red Deer county

Blackfalds RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20 year-old male in Red Deer county.
Colby Alexander Nepoose was last seen on March 26 leaving his room at the Empire Hotel in Gasoline Alley.
Nepoose is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, ear-length black hair, and a slender build.
Anyone with information on Nepoose's location is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.