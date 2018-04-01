News / Calgary

RCMP seach for missing man in Red Deer county

Colby Alexander Nepoose was last seen on March 26

RCMP are looking for Colby Alexander Nepoose who was last seen at Gasoline Alley on March 26.

Courtesy RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20 year-old male in Red Deer county.

Colby Alexander Nepoose was last seen on March 26 leaving his room at the Empire Hotel in Gasoline Alley.

Nepoose is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, ear-length black hair, and a slender build.

Anyone with information on Nepoose's location is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

