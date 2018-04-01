News / Calgary

RCMP searching for missing teen who may be in Calgary

Alicia Buffalo-Crane was reported missing on March 29

Alicia Buffalo-Crane, 14, is missing and police have reason to believe she is in the Calgary area.

Courtesy RCMP

Alicia Buffalo-Crane, 14, is missing and police have reason to believe she is in the Calgary area.

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in the Calgary area.

Alicia Buffalo-Crane was reported missing on March 29 by her family.

Buffalo-Crane is described as Indigenous, 5 feet 6 inches tall, long, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and approximately 100 pounds with a slim build.

New information received since her disappearance has led authorities to believe she is in the Calgary area.

RCMP and her family are concerned for Buffalo-Crane's well-being as she has a history of self-harm.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts are asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or call local police.

