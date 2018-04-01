RCMP searching for missing teen who may be in Calgary

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in the Calgary area.

Alicia Buffalo-Crane was reported missing on March 29 by her family.

Buffalo-Crane is described as Indigenous, 5 feet 6 inches tall, long, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and approximately 100 pounds with a slim build.

New information received since her disappearance has led authorities to believe she is in the Calgary area.

RCMP and her family are concerned for Buffalo-Crane's well-being as she has a history of self-harm.