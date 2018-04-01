'She fought with every single breath': Sisters mourn murder victim Nadia El-Dib

The sister of a Calgary murder victim says she hopes her sister’s story will give other women the strength to leave abusive relationships.

Racha El-Dib delivered that message to mourners at the funeral of Nadia El-Dib, 22, who was found dead in the backyard of a Marlborough Park home on March 25.

The man suspected in her death, Abderrahmane ‘Adam’ Bettahar, 21,was killed in a shootout with RCMP on Thursday evening, east of Edmonton.

Addressing her parents during a eulogy, Racha said Nadia was a reflection of the love she received from her mother and father.

“She fought with every single breath,” she said. “She died fighting, because you raised her that way.”

Racha described Nadia’s killer as a rejected man “whose ego got so hurt, he decided to take away a life.”

“Although she was violently taken away from us, her story will live on and we hope it will help those who have not had a voice, or who have not found the strength to speak out yet,” said Racha.

“I hope this story will encourage anyone who is currently in an abusive or toxic relationship to leave – to reach out – to talk to those around you instead of living in fear.”

She also thanked the Calgary Police Service for their support in such a difficult time.

In another eulogy, Nadia’s oldest sister Sali described a young woman who was fashionable, but also in love with nerd culture.

“I always told her she was the Kim K [Kardashian] of the family – and she loved it,” said Sali, who went on to describe Nadia as a “dork” who loved the Harry Potter books.

“She was everything to me, and it’s going to be hard,” said Sali.

Nadia was in her first year of a legal assistant program at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, and had plans to one day pursue a law degree.

Her family said they had received word of Bettahar’s death from police, and that the news brought some closure to the grieving family.

An RCMP officer injured in the shutout with Bettahar – Sgt. Brian Topham – is recovering in hospital.