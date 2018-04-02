Calgary blogger hosting free screening of Love, Simon

Calgary-based blogger Mike Morrison related his anticipation for the release of the film Love, Simon much like others view Star Wars – he had to go on opening weekend.

He hopes to be able to share his excitement with many others in Calgary, as he, along with the help of 30 donors, have rented out a theatre at Landmark Cinemas Shawnessy for a free screening of the film on Sunday, April 8.

The film is the first to feature a gay protagonist and be funded by a major studio.

It is a coming-of-age story of a teen who struggles with coming out and navigating his way through romantic relationships.

“If you see yourself on the screen, and you see yourself being represented on the screen, for us, it’s a very rare and unique opportunity,” said Morrison.

However, Morrison, as well as movie-goer Kimberly Rude, both acknowledge that coming out is not always a smooth transition with a Hollywood happy ending.

"This movie was light-hearted and definitely made me feel good after," said Rude.

"But the reality that Simon had when coming out is not the reality for everyone. Simon was lucky to have an accepting family, and in the end have a supportive friend group, but a lot of individuals experience marginalization and rejection from society."

Morrison echoes that sentiment, having said it's not that easy for everyone.

"I wish we all looked like Simon looked in high school, and I wish we all had beautiful, loving parents like he has."

The trend of free, public screenings has taken off since celebrities began hosting such events for movies such as Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time, in an effort to raise awareness around the diversification that these films present.

Morrison says he was inspired by celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Neil Patrick Harris, who have also done free screenings of Love, Simon for the public.

"It's a great way of celebrating a great movie, but I don't have a movie star budget. So I had to go about it a bit differently, and luckily it worked out."

He decided to start a crowdfunding campaign this past Saturday, and within approximately two hours, he had received enough donations to buy out the theatre.

Any extra money raised will be donated back to Calgary Pride, who donated to the screening.

Morrison wants to emphasize that there are no strings attached to this screening.