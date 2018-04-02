Calgary police want to speak with four teens after Market Mall altercation

Calgary police are investigating a verbal altercation and alleged assault between two groups of youths at Market Mall earlier this year.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, a verbal altercation errupted between the two groups after coming to a stand-still from walking through the mall, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The encounter escalated, and four people received minor injuries.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help to identify the teens, all described as black males, age 16 to 19 years old.

One of the youth is approximately 6’1” tall, with a stocky build and wearing a green jacket with light-coloured pants.

Another, approximately 5’0” tall, was wearing a grey hoodie and white pants.

The third is approximately 5’11” tall and was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The fourth person of interest is approximately 5’10” tall and was wearing a white shirt and black pants.