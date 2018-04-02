Calgarys 2018 Census is now underway

Calgarys 2018 civic census is open for submissions as of this morning.

Residents of the city will receive an access code in the mail to access and complete their census at calgary.ca/cenus.

The information collected in the census is used by the city for planning services, such as transit, recreation, roads, and water services.

Public and separate school boards also use data collected in the census for enrolment predictions, and for decisions on future schools. The provincial government also uses the data to determine per capita grant allocations where available.

“The census online is fast and simple to use.” said Laura Kennedy, city clerk, in a news release from the city.

“Census data is important to the City of Calgary as it helps us make informed decisions to plan city services used every day.

“This year, the city is proud to acknowledge 60 years of Calgarians’ help in planning Calgary’s future,” she said.

If Calgarians don’t receive an access code by April 9, or lose their access code, they can visit the census website to request a new one. Also, if Calgarians have any technical difficulties, or questions about the online census, they can call the city's Election and Census office at 403-476-4100, option 3, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For residents unable to complete the census online, door-to-door census collection will begin April 20, 2018.

Once the collection period is over, if a dwelling is missed, residents can also call the Election and Census to provide their information.

All information provided during this process is confidential and secure according to a news release from the city. Census data is available on a city-wide basis, or by geographic areas, never identifying individuals or single dwellings.

The 2018 census results will be available approximately three months after collection is finished.