Calgary news is in for a change: More journalists, more local coverage

The voice of Calgary is getting louder.

We are proud to announce we have doubled the size of our Metro Calgary newsroom to deliver more original local reporting and in-depth investigations, the kind of journalism our readers want and deserve.

At a time when other news organizations are retreating, Torstar – the company that owns Metro News – is marching forward with an investment in daily journalism that serves this city and its citizens.

This isn’t just good news for Metro, with more journalists to cover Calgary; it’s also good news for anyone concerned about the future for trusted news.

The announcement of new reporters extends to key Metro markets across Canada. Our newsrooms in Vancouver and Edmonton are also adding to their rosters, and Halifax and Toronto will gain new national contributors through our efforts here in the west.

Our investment in journalism comes in tandem with changes to our daily newspaper and the launch of a new online destination for Calgary news, backed by one of the country’s most trusted national news sites.

The result is a new local hub on thestar.com that will feature news from Calgary and the region along with the investigations, columns, national and international news for which thestar.com is known.

TheStar Calgary site will launch on April 10, with more local stories covered by the journalists who live here. Visitors to metronews.ca will be directed to a Calgary-specific version of thestar.com and we will stop publishing stories on the Metro app.

The newspaper, which will also benefit from our expanded newsroom and our deeper content on the website, is being redesigned as StarMetro Calgary.

Investigations will play a huge role. Our expanded Calgary team is working with Metro newsrooms across Canada and will use their combined might not only to cover the news, but to uncover it.

Our ambitious team of journalists is passionate about truth, justice and great story-telling. They’ll dig, they’ll report, and they’ll make change for the better.

Readers can get a sneak peek of the newspaper’s redesign in their Metro Calgary on Monday, April 9.

The new StarMetro Calgary will be on the street Tuesday, April 10, when our new site also launches. Get ready to bookmark TheStar Calgary site on April 10.