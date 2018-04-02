News / Calgary

Michael J. Fox cancels Calgary Expo appearance

The former Albertan is unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances

Michael J. Fox attends A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's gala to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in New York.

Charles Sykes / Invision

Michael J. Fox attends A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's gala to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in New York.

Great Scott! This is heavy, and not in a good way.

Michael J. Fox has cancelled his appearance at the Calgary Expo.

The former Albertan was set to appear with fellow Back to the Future cast members Christopher Lloyd, Leah Thompson and Tom Wilson (A.K.A. Biff Tannen).

The Expo said Fox’s publicist said he was no longer able to attend “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Those who paid for a ticket to “An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future” will get a refund. The event will continue with the rest of the cast as a complimentary presentation.

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is set to take place April 26-27 at Stampede Park.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...