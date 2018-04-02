Michael J. Fox cancels Calgary Expo appearance

Great Scott! This is heavy, and not in a good way.

Michael J. Fox has cancelled his appearance at the Calgary Expo.

The former Albertan was set to appear with fellow Back to the Future cast members Christopher Lloyd, Leah Thompson and Tom Wilson (A.K.A. Biff Tannen).

The Expo said Fox’s publicist said he was no longer able to attend “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Those who paid for a ticket to “An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future” will get a refund. The event will continue with the rest of the cast as a complimentary presentation.