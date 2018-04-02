University of Calgary to offer LSAT prep for low income students

The term diversity usually brings to mind ethnic differences, but the University of Calgary’s law school wants to ensure they also have socioeconomic diversity in their student body.

For the first time this year, the Faculty of Law will be offering free LSAT preparation to would-be students who are also in financial need.

Writing the standardized test is required before getting accepted into law school.

Ian Holloway, dean of law at U of C, said writing the LSAT itself is not that expensive, but those who can afford it often take more expensive preparation courses that can give them an advantage.

“We wanted to knock down that barrier,” said Holloway. “To try to make the law school seem possible to a broader range of people.”

He said the rule of law in Canada depends on lawyers looking like all of Canada, and that includes ethnically and socioeconomically.

Holloway said the program will be made possible through a partnership with law firm Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG).

Laleh Moshiri, national director of diversity and inclusion at BLG, said U of C is the third law school in the country they’ve partnered with on a low-income LSAT prep course.

“This is about access to legal education,” said Moshiri. “This is about insuring that we have a strong pipeline of diverse students available in the profession.”

She said her firm recently found out they had hired two former students who had benefited from the program in Toronto.

“When you have people who come from different backgrounds, different lived experiences, different perspectives, those teams perform better,” said Moshiri. “They’re more innovative.”

Students who are accepted into the Calgary course will have to attend two-hour evening classes twice a week. Those who get in will be expected to attend 90 per cent of the courses.

Holloway said they have not yet set a number for what constitutes low income.

“We’re doing this for the first time,” he said. “We will learn as much from this on our first go round as the students.”